Ehud Barak, Leader of Israel’s Protest Movement, Visited Epstein ‘Dozens of Times’

Ehud Barak, a former Israeli prime minister who is helping to lead the protest movement against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, visited the late, disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein “dozens” of times, a report says.

The Wall Street Journal‘s ongoing exposé of Epstein’s social calendar revealed Barak’s ties with Epstein:

Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister, visited Epstein dozens of times and accepted flights on Epstein’s private jet while visiting Epstein’s mansions in Florida and New York. … Mr. Barak said he often visited Epstein when he traveled to New York. He said he met interesting people at Epstein’s townhouse where they would discuss politics and other topics. “In retrospect, [Epstein] seems to be a terrible version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, but at the time seemed to be an intelligent person, socially well connected and of wide areas of interest, from science to geopolitics,” Mr. Barak said. He said that he never participated in any parties or activities with girls or women.

Barak has been open about his role in Israel’s left-wing protests against judicial reforms that the newly-elected government promised to enact if it won last November’s elections, which it did. He has also been brazen about his goal, which is to topple Netanyahu’s government and force new elections, hoping the left would win them.

Barak at Chatham House three days ago explained that the left's entire mass campaign against the government was planned in advance. This is why they refused to negotiate a compromise for 3 months. They don't want a deal. They want to topple the government through mob violence. https://t.co/F9jTvcTXG2 — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) March 30, 2023

Barack defeated Netanyahu in a democratic elecition in 1996, with the tacit backing of then-U.S. President Bill Clinton — also an Epstein associate. Barak’s efforts to forge peace with the Palestinians failed, and he left office in 2001 amid a new and deadly Palestinian “intifada” that discredited the Israeli political left for two decades.

