PHOTOS: Lightning Strikes Over Gaza as Israel Attacks Hamas

Lightning flashed across the skies over Gaza as Israel targeted Hamas terrorist sites on Monday evening.

Israel carried out multiple airstrikes as it continued to respond to the massive terror attack Saturday by the Palestinian group, which is armed and funded by Iran.

Live camera shot in Gaza City during Israel strikes from the news . What is that ? No lightning in weather forecast .Does not look like a middle launch or strike . pic.twitter.com/LOL4OljnmM — ace3471 (@ace3471) October 9, 2023

Palestinian terrorists killed nearly 900 Israelis, and wounded well over 2,000 more. They also kidnapped more than 100 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

On Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to launch a “massive” attack on Hamas and to reduce to ruins any building in which Hamas operated.

“We always knew who Hamas was. Now the whole world knows,” Netanyahu said, in a speech in Hebrew to his country. “Hamas is Daesh, and we will treat it exactly as the civilized world treated Daesh.”

Israel has mobilized 300,000 reservists in the past 48 hours, expanding its active-duty force by more than 150%. Those forces are now massing on the Gaza border, likely preparing for a ground invasion that could last several months.

