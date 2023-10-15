Officials say an Israeli K-9 unit has rescued more than 200 people while fighting Hamas terrorists near the Gaza Strip as the war rages.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman’s Unit told Fox News that during several different battles the Israeli soldiers and their K-9s saved hostages and took down the terrorists who had barricaded themselves in resident’s homes, the outlet reported Sunday.

An image shows one of the K-9s with a soldier:

The Fox report continued:

Commanders and soldiers from Israel’s Oketz K-9 Unit were split up into three different companies in order to take a more active role in combat near the Gaza Strip, the Spokesman’s Unit said, resulting in the rescue of several hostages and the deaths of more than 10 Hamas terrorists. In one battle at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a canine named “Naro” was sent to find the terrorists and weapons, but ended up revealing the location of a planned ambush on Israeli forces and attacking the Hamas gunmen. Israeli forces were able to neutralize the ambush after being alerted to it by Naro, who died in the fighting. Israeli soldiers were able to locate the K-9’s remains and return him to their base for burial.

The IDF on Friday told one million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south for the duration of the war, and the report noted that “one million people is roughly half the population of the Gaza Strip as a whole.”

The article also stated:

The warning marks the imminent start of a ground invasion, six days after Palestinian Hamas terrorists launched a massive attack after breaching the border, murdering 1,300 Israelis, wounding 3,000 more, and kidnapping more than 100 on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret.

While convening the emergency unity government for the first time on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a warning to the terrorists, stating, “Hamas thought it would break us apart — [but] we will break Hamas apart,” according to Breitbart News.

Per the Fox article, the Israeli K-9 forces are readying to go up against the terrorists in the Gaza Strip, a commander with Oketz explained.

“The mission is to neutralize all the terrorists we confront in the field; we are ready, we are strong, we are united, and we are going to win,” the commander stated.