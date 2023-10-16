Forensic Evidence of Hamas Executions, Torture, Looting in Attack on Israel

Forensic evidence continues to emerge showing the extent of the atrocities committed by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against both civilians and soldiers during its massive Oct. 7 terror attack, as Israel struggled to mobilize a response.

Many Hamas terrorists who were later killed wore GoPro cameras during their assault, which are enabling investigators to understand not only what they did to Israelis during their invasion, but also where they came from, and with whom, in Gaza.

In a series of chilling videos released on Telegram by the South First Responders group, which will not be reproduced here, Hamas terrorists are shown executing civilians in the streets and in kibbutzim (collective farms). In one video, Hamas terrorists enter a room, apparently on an Israeli military base, and execute female draftees, evidently unarmed, who are hiding underneath tables. They ignore the terrified screams of the young women as they fire shot after shot, killing them in cold blood.

Other videos have emerged showing looters arriving at Israeli communities in the wake of the initial wave of terrorists, and stealing tractors, household items, and other objects from Israeli homes, with the dead still laying on the ground.

The Israeli government has also released videos of forensic experts discussing the state of the human remains recovered on the scene.

The forensic evidence includes signs of torture, physical and psychological, committed by Hamas terrorists against their victims.

The images you are about to see are extremely disturbing. I was a part of a team which interviewed the doctors who conducted autopsy reports on the dead victims of the Hamas massacre. Women. Men. Children. “Several bodies were brought to us in a terrible exposition. Most of… pic.twitter.com/jADv4uPAR3 — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 16, 2023

“Several bodies were brought to us in a terrible exposition. Most of them were burned.…in this case we can see an adult and a kid that were tied together (with iron wire). Viewer discretion advised. We interviewed the experts who conducted autopsies on the bodies of Hamas… pic.twitter.com/pi5xWq6S7w — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 16, 2023

One expert who is interviewed breaks down in the middle of the presentation and is unable to continue his explanations.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.