Report: IDF Rescues Hostage; Female Israeli Soldier Was Kidnapped by Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly rescued a hostage overnight Sunday into Monday — Private Ori Megidish, a female soldier who had been at an observation post that was attacked by Palestinian Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The rescue was confirmed by the IDF and the Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Private Ori Megedish, an IDF soldier, was rescued during the IDF’s operation in Gaza on Monday night, the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement. She was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists on October 7 and has now been reunited with her family. A subsequent medical examination administered to Megidish has determined that she is relatively healthy.

Earlier Monday, Hamas released a propaganda video of three hostages criticizing demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comply with demands that Israel release all Palestinian terror prisoners in return for a purported liberation of the 239 (now 238) hostages taken on October 7.

The rescue of the IDF soldier suggests that Israel may have other options — and that a ground invasion might help the release of hostages, rather than hampering it, as some critics have suggested recently.

