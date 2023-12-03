A U.S. Navy warship and multiple commercial vessels came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said, marking a potential escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon confirmed, according to AP.

The USS Carney (DDG-64) is an Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer. There is no indication yet it returned fire on its attacker(s).

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the attack began about 10 a.m. in Sanaa, Yemen, and had been going on for as much as five hours.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. However, a Houthi terrorist spokesman earlier said an “important” statement would be released shortly, the AP report said.

Three weeks ago the USS Carney shot down three land attack cruise missiles and several drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen — in a potential widening of instability in the Middle East, initiated by actors backed by Iran.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the Carney was operating in the northern Red Sea when it shot down the cruise missiles and drones, and called it a “demonstration” of American capabilities and willingness to protect partners and interests in the region.

The Pentagon gave no indication where the most recent hostile fire came from.

The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea. It did not elaborate further.

Last month, an Israeli-linked cargo shop was seized by Houthi terrorists.

The terror group is an ally of Iran and controls most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

More to come…