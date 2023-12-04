Senior Hamas Official: ‘War of Liberation’ Coming, Bigger than October 7

Hamas Political Bureau officer Osama Hamdan told an Arabic television station in Lebanon last Wednesday that a “war of liberation” is coming that will dwarf the terror attack of October 7. He added that Hamas had no regrets about the attack.

The interview and transcript, via the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), are as follows:

Interviewer: “If you could go back in time to October 6, would you still do what you did on October 7?” Osama Hamdan: “Why would some people assume that we would go back on our acts of resistance?” … Interviewer: “You said that if the Israelis would make new arrests, after all the prisoners are released from [Israeli] prisons, you would carry out another operation. So can you promise another October 7?” Hamdan: “I can promise that a war of liberation is coming, not just another October 7.”

Last month, another Hamas official promised the terror group would repeat October 7-style attacks until Israel was destroyed.

There is anecdotal evidence that some residents of Gaza are starting to turn against Hamas, as well as the countries that have sponsored it, but these criticisms are being suppressed by Arabic-language media, including the widely-viewed Al Jazeera.

In one video, published by MEMRI on Saturday, an Al Jazeera correspondent pushed an interviewee the moment he began criticizing Qatar and Turkey, which are the main countries that have provided luxurious lifestyles for absentee Hamas leaders.

