Netanyahu: Despite Negotiations, We Will Fight ‘Until Hamas Is Eliminated’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Wednesday reiterating that Israel’s goal in the war in Gaza is to “eliminate” Hamas — even if it is currently negotiating with the terrorist organization on a pause in fighting and a hostage release.

Amid the swirling rumors of offers and counter-offers, Netanyahu made clear that Israel would not accept a permanent ceasefire (via Government Press Office translation):

“We are continuing the war to the end. It will continue until Hamas is eliminated – until victory. Whoever thinks that we will stop is detached from reality. We will not stop the fighting until all of the goals that we have set are achieved: The elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the removal of the threat from Gaza. We are attacking Hamas with fierce fire, everywhere, including today. We are also attacking their accomplices near and far. All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking. They have only two possibilities: Surrender or die.”

Talks began last week, through Qatar and Egypt, to facilitate a second “pause” in fighting that could allow several dozen hostages — female, elderly, or sick — to be returned. Hamas insisted that fighting stop permanently before talks — a demand Israel rejected.

