IDF: Palestinians Protest Hamas, Demand Return of Israeli Hostages

The Arabic-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, revealed footage Wednesday of a protest by Palestinian residents of central Gaza demanding that Hamas release its Israeli hostages so that the war can end.

قادة #دواعش_حماس وفي مقدمتهم السنوار، استمعوا إلى صرخات شعبكم أطفالكم ونسائكم الذين خرجوا في هذه التظاهرة العفوية داخل مستشفى شهداء الأقصى بدير البلح ويعبرون عن سخطهم من الوضع الذي دفعتم غزة اليه ويطالبونكم بإعادة المختطفين الإسرائيليين إلى ديارهم لتتوقف الحرب. هل ستصل هذه… pic.twitter.com/u7Ewugab18 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 24, 2024

i24 reported:

Residents of the Gaza Strip took to the streets near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Dir al-Balah to demonstrate against the Hamas terrorist group. The demonstration, captured in a video posted by Israeli military spokesperson Colonel Avichai Adraee on his social media account, showed individuals expressing their discontent with Hamas’s leadership. … Colonel Adraee, in his tweet, used the term “Daesh-Hamas movement” to describe the group, emphasizing the residents’ dissatisfaction with the situation in Gaza. The tweet read: “The Daesh-Hamas movement, your children and your women are crying out for your people. They have expressed their anger at the situation you have led Gaza to, and are demanding the return of the Israeli hostages home to end the war. Will these cries and demands reach the hiding places of Hamas leaders?”

There have been reports of sporadic protests against Hamas in Gaza for the past several weeks, as the hardships of the war increase and Palestinian civilians are denied temporary refuge in almost every country in the world, including neighboring Egypt.

