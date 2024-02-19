Israel Finds Medicines for Hostages, Undelivered, at Gaza Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published photographs Sunday of medicines that were meant to be delivered to Israeli hostages under a January deal with Qatar, but were instead found unopened during a raid at the Nasser Hospital at Khan Yunis.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the IDF entered Nasser Hospital, after advance notice to hospital staff and specialized training to soldiers, taking care not to disrupt the care of patients as Israel searched for Hamas terrorists, hostages, and weapons.

This is the Nasser Hospital. And these are the locations of Hamas military facilities, in violation of international law. Hamas does this because it knows the @ICRC and @WHO will turn a blind eye. We have arrested dozens of terrorists, including 20+ October 7 perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/DXMTA8BNvY — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 19, 2024

The IDF has conducted dozens of arrests in the hospital, including of Hamas terrorists who were posing as medical staff.

In a statement Sunday, the IDF said:

So far, hundreds of terrorists and other terror suspects who were hiding in the hospital, some of whom had posed as medical staff, have been apprehended. Included among those apprehended are terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre, those with connections to the hostages, as well as significant Hamas operatives. The apprehended terrorists and suspects were transferred to undergo further investigations by security forces. In the hospital, the soldiers located large quantities of weapons, some of which were found hidden in a vehicle used by Hamas terrorists to carry out the October 7th Massacre. In addition, a vehicle belonging to Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was likely stolen, was found in the area of ​​the hospital. As part of IDF activity in the hospital, boxes of medicine were found with the names of Israeli hostages on them. The packages of medicine that were found were sealed and had not been transferred to the hostages.

There was already evidence that Hamas had broken the deal, and the discovery of the medicines provides concrete proof.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy confirmed Monday that hostages were held at the hospital, and that the bodies of murdered hostages were also found there. Given that the two hostages rescued last week reported that they had not received medications, Levy said, “We have strong grounds to suspect that Hamas never delivered any of those medicines to the hostages.”

Levy also denied claims by Hamas and the World Health Organization that the IDF searches through the hospital had interrupted operations there, noting that the IDF had repaired a failed generator at the hospital, and had allowed operations to continue.

“International law does ont provide immunity to terrorists simply because they hide in the basement of a hospital,” Levy noted.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.