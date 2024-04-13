Jordan Joined U.S., U.K. in Intercepting Iranian Drone Attack on Israel

AMNUN, Galilee, Israel — Jordan joined the U.S. and the United Kingdom in helping to intercept drones that Iran launched against Israel on Saturday night, according to Israeli and international news sources.

Jordan’s involvement marks one of the few times that an Arab country has assisted in defending Israel, marking a potential watershed in Israel-Arab relations.

Reuters reported:

Jordan’s air force intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that violated its airspace and were heading to Israel, two regional security sources said. They said the army was also in a state of high alert and radar systems were monitoring any drone activity coming from the direction of Iraq and Syria. Residents in several cities in the northern part of the country near Syria and central and southern areas heard heavy aerial activity.

The New York Times, citing Israeli officals, reported: “Iran launched 185 drones and 36 cruise missiles. Most of the launches were from Iran, though a small portion came from Iraq and Yemen. Iran also launched 110 surface-to-surface missiles.”

The U.S. and U.K. also downed some of the drones, but most of the drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses.

There was one casualty: a seven-year-old Bedouin Israeli Arab Muslim girl was severely wounded by shrapnel in the southern Negev desert city of Arad.

