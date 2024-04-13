Republicans Rally Behind Israel after Iranian Attack

Trump supporters wave a US flag with one wrapped in an Israeli flag as they counter a demo
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty
Elizabeth Weibel

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) were among the Republicans to issue statements in support of Israel after Iran launched long-range drones.

Iran’s attack on Israel is reportedly in retaliation to Israel launching an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, leaving seven senior Iranian military officials dead.

“As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally,” Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The world must be assured: Israel is not alone.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 7: U.S Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a bipartisan candlelight vigil with members of Congress to commemorate one month since the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, at the U.S. Capitol November 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. In addition to the roughly 1,400 people killed in the October 7 attack, Hamas is still holding around 240 hostages in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that there will be no ceasefire in the Gaza Strip until all of the hostages held by Hamas are released. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response. The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments,” Johnson added.

Gaetz also issued a statement in response to Iran’s attack on Israel, noting that the attack was “escalatory.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) arrives for a meeting of the Republican House caucus on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The government is expected to enter a shutdown at midnight if a last-minute budget deal is not reached by the House on Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

“Iran’s attack on Israel today is escalatory and should be universally condemned,” Gaetz wrote in a post on X. “No nation in the Middle East should be desirous of a broadening regional war. A lasting peace will be unattainable if Iran and its proxies continue to launch attacks against those who desire peace.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a statement slamming President Joe Biden for his “weak” and “ineffectual leadership” which had led up to this attack.

Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Iran was emboldened to attack because Pres. Biden refused to stand up for our ally Israel,” Abbott wrote in a post on X. “Texas stands with Israel and its people. Always. Our prayers are with Israel and our Jewish friends around the world.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also slammed the Biden administration for having renewed a sanctions waiver on Iran which allowed them to have access to $10 billion in assets.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee business meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The committee chairman is planning for legislation to ensure presidents, vice presidents and high ranking officials dont take classified documents with them when they return to civilian life. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

“Biden gave Iran access to $10 BILLION after Hamas attacked Israel,” Greene wrote. “Now Iran has launched an attack on Israel.”

Iran’s attack comes months after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, leaving roughly 1,200 people dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages.

