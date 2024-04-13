House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) were among the Republicans to issue statements in support of Israel after Iran launched long-range drones.

Iran’s attack on Israel is reportedly in retaliation to Israel launching an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, leaving seven senior Iranian military officials dead.

“As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally,” Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The world must be assured: Israel is not alone.”

“I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response. The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments,” Johnson added.

Gaetz also issued a statement in response to Iran’s attack on Israel, noting that the attack was “escalatory.”

“Iran’s attack on Israel today is escalatory and should be universally condemned,” Gaetz wrote in a post on X. “No nation in the Middle East should be desirous of a broadening regional war. A lasting peace will be unattainable if Iran and its proxies continue to launch attacks against those who desire peace.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a statement slamming President Joe Biden for his “weak” and “ineffectual leadership” which had led up to this attack.

“Iran was emboldened to attack because Pres. Biden refused to stand up for our ally Israel,” Abbott wrote in a post on X. “Texas stands with Israel and its people. Always. Our prayers are with Israel and our Jewish friends around the world.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also slammed the Biden administration for having renewed a sanctions waiver on Iran which allowed them to have access to $10 billion in assets.

“Biden gave Iran access to $10 BILLION after Hamas attacked Israel,” Greene wrote. “Now Iran has launched an attack on Israel.”

Iran’s attack comes months after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, leaving roughly 1,200 people dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages.