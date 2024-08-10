Kamala Harris Admonishes Israel After IDF Hits Terrorists at School Compound

Vice President Kamala Harris admonished Israel after an attack Saturday that targeted 19 terrorists, and which Hamas claimed, without evidence, killed 100 people.

Harris rarely speaks to reporters, but stopped to answer questions on Saturday, and reacted to a question from a reporter who claimed, without evidence that “at least 80 people” had been killed.

She said: “”Yet again, there are far too many civilians who’ve been killed. Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties.”

"Yet again, there are far too many civilians who've been killed. Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties." — Kamala Harris on Gaza pic.twitter.com/Ir0bysiFT9 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 10, 2024

Nearly a full day after the strike, there is no verified estimate of civilians killed at the Al-Taba’een school. Israel provided proof that it had killed 19 terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations who had used a building on the school compound as a command post.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it used precise munitions to avoid civilians casualties.

