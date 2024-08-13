Anti-Israel Radicals Block 405 Freeway in Kamala Harris’s L.A.

LOS ANGELES, California — Anti-Israel radicals blocked L.A.’s 405 freeway, the country’s busiest, on Tuesday morning to demand an end to U.S. support for Israel, as Israel battles Hamas terrorists who still hold 115 innocent hostages.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported:

A group of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to U.S. military support of Israel marched onto the southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles Tuesday, halting traffic and creating a miles-long backup at the tail end of the morning rush hour. The protesters, organized in part by the group IfNotNow Los Angeles, walked onto the freeway around 9 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard, creating an instant backup of traffic south of the 10 Freeway. … “American Jews and allies have shut down the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s assault on Gaza,” said a statement from the organizers. “With one week to go before the Democratic National Convention, protesters are coalescing around three demands for all elected officials: call for a lasting ceasefire, reject the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and legislate an arms embargo.

The “American Jews” of IfNotNow have a history of support for terror, including reciting the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, for Palestinians — the vast majority of whom were Hamas members — killed by Israeli soldiers after trying to infiltrate Israel across the Gaza border in 2018. They also support radical anti-Israel politician such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — who is also supported by Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.

IfNotNow claimed on social media to be observing Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of the Temples in Jerusalem — though, in effect, they were actually siding with terrorists trying to destroy Israel today.

There were reportedly nine arrests after the demonstration, as California Highway Patrol arrived to clear the road.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.