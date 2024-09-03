Pro-Israel Counter-protester: ‘If You’re Jewish and You Vote for Democrats, You’re Crazy’

A pro-Israel counter-protester who confronted thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Manhattan on Labor Day declared afterwards: “If you’re Jewish and you vote for Democrats, you’re crazy, I’m sorry — you’re insane.”

As Breitbart News reported, some 5,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators set off smoke bombs and confronted police in a march on Labor Day. At least one even carried Hamas flags; observers noted the complete lack of American flags.

Breitbart News noted: “The protest was a contrast to the vigil the day before by pro-Israel demonstrators, who had gathered to show solidarity with Israel after Hamas murdered six hostages, including U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.”

A few pro-Israel counter-protesters confronted the march. Fox News reported the bewildered reaction of one of them, who referred to Vice President Kamala Harris’s past statement of empathy for anti-Israel protests, and noted the recent murder of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin by Hamas:

"If you're Jewish and you vote for Democrats, you're crazy, I'm sorry — you're insane."

I wasn’t such a political person. Now i’m a single policy voter. Israel — straight, through and through. Isn’t Kamala [Harris] the one who says she sympathizes with the human emotion of these protesters? What are you sympathizing with, terrorism? Joe Biden — I mean, where is he? Is he even — has he made a speech about anything? I mean, an American just got shot in the head. Where is everyone? Where is the accountability? I don’t get it anymore. And you know what? I might be going off the lam [sic] here. If you are Jewish and vote for Democrats you are crazy, I’m sorry — you’re insane. Look at [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and down the line. They don’t have our backs.

Biden told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, last month during his address to the party that pro-Palestinian protesters outside the venue “have a point.”

