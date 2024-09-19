Israel Buries Agam Naim, First Female Combat Soldier to Die in Gaza

Israel buried Israel Defense Forces (IDF) paramedic Agam Naim, 20, on Wednesday, as the first female combat soldier to be killed on the battlefield in Gaza.

Naim, whose full name means “pleasant lake,” was serving in a non-combat role when she volunteered to join a combat unit, according to reports on social media. Like many Israelis, she was motivated by her desire to serve her country even more in the wake of the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Thursday that the total number of soldiers killed in the war against Hamas, including those killed in repelling the initial terror attack, had reached 713.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Naim was a 20-year-old paramedic from Kibbutz Mishmarot. On Thursday, she was supposed to complete six months of service in Gaza, go on regular leave, and begin instructing a paramedics course at Bahad 10, the medical corps school. She had already renewed her passport, intending to take a short vacation abroad with friends for a break from the months of fighting. … Agam was the youngest child, the stunning one, who had an inner happiness that radiated to everyone around her. She was independent, always knew what she wanted, how to handle herself in any situation, raised herself in many ways, and was beloved everywhere.

The Post added that Naim was killed together with three other Israeli soldiers in a building explosion, likely the result of Hamas booby traps.

Israel has reportedly been forced to send more soldiers into buildings where Hamas terrorists are thought to be hiding, rather than simply bombing the buildings, because of a decision by President Joe Biden — backed by Vice President Kamala Harris — to withhold large precision munitions from Israel due to its entry into Rafah.

