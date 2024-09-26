Israel Downs Houthi Missile Aimed at Tel Aviv; Fragments Set Off Sirens

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile early Friday morning local time that had been launched at Tel Aviv by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

According to the IDF, Israel’s Arrow system, used to knock down long-range missiles, successfully intercepted the Houthi missile outside Israeli airspace.

Local air raid warnings were triggered in the middle of the night by fragments of the missile that continued flying. Only minor to moderate injuries were reported, most caused when people raced to shelters.

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed terrorist proxy group, occupy portions of Yemen. President Donald Trump listed them as a terrorist organization before leaving office; President Joe Biden removed their terrorist designation, only to restore it three years later, after months of attacks on Red Sea shipping and attempts to attack targets in Israel.

The Houthis have expressed solidarity with Hezbollah, which is currently under attack from Israeli forces in Lebanon.

The missile was the second fired by the Houthis this month; the first was also intercepted, but over Israeli airspace.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.