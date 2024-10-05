Leader of IDF Northern Command Tours Southern Lebanon; Looks back at Israel

Major General Ori Gordin, leader of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Northern Command, visited southern Lebanon on Friday and looked back at the Israeli villages that Hezbollah’s terrorists have been firing upon for nearly a year.

As Breitbart News has documented, the route of the Israel-Lebanon border gives Lebanon the high ground, meaning that Hezbollah had a strategic advantage once it illegally occupied the border area in defiance of the United Nations.

Israel has taken control of portions of the border area since launching a ground attack in Lebanon earlier this week.

The IDF said in a statement:

Yesterday (Friday), the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, held a situational assessment with the Commanding Officer of the Golani Brigade, BG Adi Ganon, and soldiers of the Golani Brigade during ground activities in southern Lebanon. During the visit, MG Gordin emphasized the importance of the operations conducted by both regular and reserve soldiers, who are a central pillar in the fighting. MG Gordin highlighted the soldiers’ ongoing mission to change the security reality and enable the residents of northern Israel to safely return to their homes. From the remarks of the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin: “From where we stand, we can see the [Israeli] communities along the border. Our ground activity here is a significant step toward safely returning the residents of the north to their homes, toward a better year than the previous one.”

The fact that a senior IDF officer can visit the battlefield comfortably is a further sign that Hezbollah is in disarray.

The Iranian-backed terror group hoped to launch an October 7-style attack on Israeli civilian communities, and now it is being shattered — its leadership killed, its weapons seized, its tunnels destroyed, and its soldiers in retreat.

