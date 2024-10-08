IDF to Launch Naval Assault on Hezbollah; Continues Uprooting Terror Group

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will launch a naval assault on southern Lebanon from the Mediterranean Sea in the west, warning civilians near the coast to evacuate and to stay away from the beach.

As the Times of Israel reported Monday:

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, issues an “urgent warning” to people on vacation, beachgoers, and anyone using boats for fishing or other uses from the Awali River — located north of Sidon — southward. He says the Israeli Navy will soon begin to operate against Hezbollah in the area.

The IDF is now hitting Hezbollah from at least three directions — the mountains in the east, the hills in the south, and the sea in the west. It is also continuing to bomb high-level Hezbollah targets in the Beirut neighborhood of Dahiyeh.

IDF soldiers continue to uncover Hezbollah weapons caches, rocket launchers, and military positions near the border.

In a statement, the IDF said:

In southern Lebanon, a combat compound belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, overlooking border communities in northern Israel, was located during the localized, targeted operations of the Golani Brigade in the Maroun El Ras area.

The Hezbollah combat compound included a residential building and an olive grove, where a launcher, loaded and ready to fire at communities in northern Israel, was found. Additionally, underground infrastructure, terrorist hideouts, living quarters, and staging areas used by Hezbollah terrorists were identified. Inside the residential building, a staging area and a stockpile of weapons were located and destroyed, including guns, camouflage nets, military vests, and anti-tank missiles, as well as launchers hidden in the kitchen.

Furthermore, a large quantity of weapons prepared for multiple ambushes against residents of northern Israel and IDF soldiers were located and destroyed in the compound.

The IDF published photos of the compound and the weapons found there.

In addition, the IDF announced that it had identified and eliminated Hezbollah terrorists who had entered a school and used it “for terrorist purposes, embedding a launched aimed toward Israel within the building.”

Hezbollah managed to launch 100 rockets toward the Israeli port city of Haifa on Tuesday, most of which were intercepted. A few rockets fell, including one on a residential building, but caused no injuries.

The IDF later announced that it had destroyed rocket launchers that had been used in the firing on Haifa.

