IDF: Hezbollah Using Environmental NGO as Cover for Terrorism

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Wednesday that the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization is using an environmental non-governmental organization (NGO), “Green Without Borders,” as a front for its activities.

In a statement, the IDF said:

The IDF’s 36th Division is conducting limited, localized, targeted raids against key Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon that pose a threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. During the operations so far, the troops have eliminated numerous terrorists, destroyed underground infrastructure, and dismantled over 500 operational enemy infrastructure and combat compounds, including weapons storage facilities. Over many years, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has cynically exploited the “Green Without Borders” (GWB) environmental NGO as a front for its military activities in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah dug tunnels, stored weapons, and built military observation posts inside GWB facilities located near the border with Israeli communities. During the operations of the 36th Division, the troops countered these threats, conducted targeted raids on these Hezbollah military assets, and destroyed the weapons and underground infrastructure.

The IDF released photographs and videos of weapons, tunnels, and other assets that Hezbollah hid using the NGO.

Israeli soldiers continue dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including an observation tower that Hezbollah built opposite Rosh HaNikra, a set of caves that had been, until recently, a popular Israeli tourist site.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Israeli undercover commandos killed several wanted terrorists in the Palestinian-run city of Nablus, in the West Bank (known to Israelis as Judea and Samaria), continuing to fight a war on several fronts.

According to one source, Israel has now flipped the script on Hamas in Gaza with regard to hostage negotiations. While Hezbollah, in Lebanon, once said it would only stop firing at Israel if Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel now reportedly says it will only stop the war in Lebanon when Hamas releases the Israeli hostages unconditionally.

