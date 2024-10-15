Israeli Policeman Shot Dead, Four Wounded in Terrorist Attack

An Israeli policeman was shot dead Tuesday and four other bystanders wounded when a terrorist launched an assault near Ashdod in the south of the country, local media outlets report.

The officer, who was critically wounded in the attack, died of his injuries on the way to the hospital, medical officials and police said, according to the Times of Israel.

Assuta Medical Center said it was treating an individual who was moderately hurt by pieces of his car window that were shattered by gunfire, and two others who were lightly hurt, including a doctor who stopped his car to treat the injured and was hit by another car. The Times report detailed:

According to an initial probe, police said the terrorist approached the road on foot, firing at the officer, then injured the other four before being shot by a Magen David Adom ambulance service volunteer who happened to be at the scene.

According to local Channel 12 news, the identity of the terrorist attacker has not been determined yet, indicating he did not have a record, and may have crossed over illegally from the West Bank.

The incident is the latest in a string of deadly deadly attacks as Jewish Israelis mark the High Holidays.