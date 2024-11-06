Hezbollah Celebrates Trump Win by Firing Rockets at Trump Heights, Israel

Hezbollah marked President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election by firing rockets at the Israeli town of Trump Heights on Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of damage there.

However, a car was damaged in the town of Ra’anana, near Tel Aviv, when pieces of a Hezbollah missile that was destroyed by Israel’s missile defense system fell onto a parked car.

It is because of the threat of such fragments falling that Israel advises people to stay in shelters or safe rooms for ten minutes following rocket sirens, even if the Iron Dome interceptors or other systems destroy the projectiles.

Trump Heights was named for Trump in appreciation for his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which were taken from Syria in a defensive war in 1967.

Trump has promised to stop the war in Lebanon, while also allowing Israel to do whatever necessary to defend itself from Iranian-backed terror organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas.

An end to the war could provide opportunities for major foreign policy wins in the early days of the new administration, including an expansion of the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia.

