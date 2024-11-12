Hezbollah Drone Hits Israeli Kindergarten; Children Safe in Bomb Shelter

A drone fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel landed near a kindergarten near Haifa on Monday, but did not cause any injuries because the children had been hiding in a bomb shelter, despite the lack of nearby sirens.

The Times of Israel reported:

A drone from Lebanon exploded next to a kindergarten in the northern town of Nesher on Tuesday, shattering windows and scattering debris across the outdoor play area. Although there was no warning siren in the Haifa suburb, the staff, aware of alerts nearby, had moved the children into the facility’s bomb shelter as a precaution. … Sarah Yasour, a teacher at the kindergarten told media at the scene: “We had a miracle of miracles.”

There were sirens in other areas, but not in the immediate surrounding area. Israel has struggled at time to down Hezbollah drones, which have proven harder to detect. Israel is accelerating the development of new drone defenses.

Children across Israel have become accustomed to hiding in bomb shelters, whether at school or in their homes.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters on Monday that there had been progress on a potential truce in Lebanon, but insisted that Israel would still fight to push Hezbollah away from the border and north of the Litani River, so that “our people can live safely in their homes in sovereign Israeli territory.”

Asked by about a deadline imposed by the Biden-Harris administration, under which the U.S. would begin cutting off arms to Israel unless there is an improvement in humanitarian conditions in Gaza by Nov. 13, Mencer said that Israel had taken the demand “extremely seriously” and had acted to comply with its requests.

Mencer showed footage of trucks waiting to be offloaded on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing. “These are images of 900 trucks worth of aid, just waiting to be picked up by international aid organizations,” he said.

He noted that an aid truck inside Gaza had been stopped earlier in the week and was discovered to be carrying weapons.

The number of fallen soldiers in the war rose to 787, according to Mencer, with the announcement of four additional deaths of soldiers from the Kfir brigade, who were recently killed in action against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

He reiterated that Hamas had a duty under international law to release the 101 Israeli hostages still in Gaza, and noted that the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had acknowledged earlier in the week that Hamas’s demands for a hostage deal were “not only unreasonable, but impossible.”

