IDF Finds Ammunition in ‘Humanitarian’ Aid Shipment in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Monday that it had found ammunition inside a shipment of humanitarian aid moving within the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Yesterday (Sunday), during the passage of a convoy coordinated with the international community and monitored by the IDF, unusual movement was detected. The convoy was stopped for a security check at a checkpoint along the Humanitarian Route between northern and southern Gaza. During the inspection, IDF troops discovered a bag containing ammunition for firearms. IDF troops apprehended those involved, including members of the convoy, who were then transferred to security forces for further investigation. Inquiries were also made with the relevant organization. It is important to note that this was an internal convoy traveling inside the Gaza Strip from the north to the south, and not through the crossings designated for bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Biden-Harris administration has threatened an arms embargo on Israel if it does not improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza by Nov. 13. Israel says that large quantities of aid are shipped into Gaza, but some of it is stolen or abandoned. In addition, it needs to screen aid for materials — such as ammunition — that can be used by terrorists.

