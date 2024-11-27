Biden: U.S. to Renew Hostage Deal Efforts After Lebanon Ceasefire

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the administration’s success in negotiating a ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah would inspire the White House to press for a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas in Gaza.

There are currently still 101 hostages in Gaza, including four Americans who are thought to be alive. Hamas has been the major obstacle to a deal, but it seemed to indicate a willingness to renew negotiations after Hezbollah essentially left it alone on the battlefield after reaching an agreement with Israel.

There was an eight-day truce between Hamas and Israel a year ago, which allowed the release of 110 hostages, most of them women and children.

Biden also mentioned his broader diplomatic push in the Middle East, the centerpiece of which is a proposed deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia for peace and normalization. However, the Biden-Harris administration itself threw obstacles in the way of such a deal in September 2023 by insisting that it include the creation of a Palestinian state.

Not one country was added to President-elect Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords during President Biden’s term, partly because he lacked the ability to deliver any credible military threat to Iran after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and partly because he began by withdrawing support from Saudi Arabia and pressuring Israel.

