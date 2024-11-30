WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Yell at Black Friday Shoppers near NYC’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in front of New York City’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree on Black Friday, yelling “We don’t want no Christmas tree! Intifada! Intifada!”

Hundreds of people marched down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with Palestinian flags and banners calling for the end of U.S. aid to Israel and “apartheid,” video shot by Freedom News TV shows:

“While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping,” the protesters chanted at onlookers on the street.

One speaker with a microphone yelled “Trump is promising us more deportations!” which garnered mass boos from the crowd of protesters:

He then led the crowd in a chant, “One solution, revolution,” while calling them “my comrades.”

“Now’s the time to fight, to fight like never before, to fight because our lives depend on it. Can I count on each and every one of you?” he asked, receiving cheers.

He then announced that pro-Palestinian protesters are organizing to demonstrate on January 20, which is Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A similar protest also took place in the middle of people trying to do some Black Friday shopping in Boston, with signs reading “Your shopping bags fund kids in body bags”:

This is the second year in a row that anti-Israel activists have demonstrated at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Breitbart News reported on the attempted disruption of the much beloved Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in 2023.

Footage captured by Viral News NYC shows protesters clashing with police last year, which led to at least six arrests, according to ABC7: