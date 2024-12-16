Report: Israel Planning Massive Retaliation Against Houthis, Iran’s Last Proxy

Israel is reportedly preparing massive retaliation against the Houthis in Yemen, Iran’s last major terrorist proxy army, after the rebel group fired another ballistic missile Monday that triggered air raid sirens in central Israel.

The Times of Israel reported that while the missile was intercepted outside the country, people in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area were ordered into bomb shelters. The Jerusalem Post reported that pieces of shrapnel actually hit an apartment in Jerusalem.

There were no deaths or injuries reported.

The Post added that Israel is planning a major response to the last terrorist proxy that is still fighting Israel with some degree of efficacy, after Hamas was crushed and Hezbollah forced into a ceasefire:

Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen’s Houthis in the coming weeks, The Jerusalem Post learned on Monday following yet another ballistic missile attack by the Iranian proxy. … If Yemen had not attacked again after December 1, Israel might have chosen not to respond at all. … But on Monday, sources finally indicated a loss of patience with the Houthis.

Israel has already responded twice to the Houthis — first in July, and again in September, with manned airstrikes.

Iran also has Iraq-based terrorist militias that have fired at Israel, but they have not done so in several months, possibly because they also fired at U.S. forces closer to them, who responded by attacking the militias directly.

President Donald Trump had listed the Houthis as a terrorist organization in his first term, but President Joe Biden reversed that designation early in his term, supposedly to assist humanitarian aid to Yemen, but also in the hope of enticing Iran into reaching a new deal to prevent the regime from developing nuclear weapons.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.