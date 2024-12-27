Houthis Continue Missile Attacks; Israeli Counterattack Expected

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired yet another missile at central Israel early Friday morning, sending millions of Israelis to bomb shelters in the middle of the night, despite Thursday’s counterattack by Israeli forces in Yemen.

The missile was intercepted by Israel’s defense systems. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement:

Following the sirens that sounded in several areas in central Israel, one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception.

Roughly 20 people were reportedly injured in Israel during the rush and confusion as they ran to bomb shelters in the dead of night.

The attack came just hours after Israel launched a fourth counterattack against the Houthi regime, its most ambitious ever, targeting the port facilities in Hodeida and the international airport in the capital city of Sana’a.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday to “finish the job” of defeating the Houthis and taking apart Iran’s terrorist proxies. It is certain that Israel will launch airstrikes in the coming days — or hours — to continue taking out the Houthis’ ability to fire missiles, and perhaps targeting the Houthi leaders themselves.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.