Trump, Again, Suggests Palestinians Better Off Leaving Gaza

President Donald Trump suggested for the second time in three days that Palestinians would be better off leaving Gaza after the conclusion of the latest war that Hamas terrorists have launched against Israeli civilians.

The Times of Israel reported:

US President Donald Trump doubles down on his desire for Egypt and Jordan to take in Gazans, suggesting that Palestinians would be better off somewhere not “associated with violence.” “I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence,” Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One. “When you look at the Gaza Strip, it’s been hell for so many years… There have been various civilizations on that strip. It didn’t start here. It started thousands of years before, and there’s always been violence associated with it. You could get people living in areas that are a lot safer and maybe a lot better and maybe a lot more comfortable,” Trump says.

As Breitbart News noted, Trump said on January 25 that Gaza should “clean out” and send its inhabitants to Egypt and to Jordan, given that the Palestinian presence in the narrow strip of territory had led to repeated terror and wars against Israel.

This author made a similar suggestion last year about relocating Gazans to the West Bank.

