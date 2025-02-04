Exclusive: Israel May Propose Moving Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia

WASHINGTON, DC — Israel is considering a proposal to move some of the Palestinian population of Gaza to Indonesia as part of a broader normalization agreement, Breitbart News has learned.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Indonesia — the world’s largest Muslim nation by population — is eager to normalize relations with Israel as part of a process of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which represents the world’s leading industrialized nations.

President Donald Trump is likewise eager to accelerate normalization between Israel and Arab and Muslim states, including Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, as part of a return to the Abraham Accords, which stalled under President Joe Biden (not one new state joined during his term).

Trump has also proposed moving Palestinians from Gaza to other Arab states, given the fact that the thin strip of territory has been a flashpoint for wars for so many years. But other Arab states, notably neighboring Egypt, and nearby Jordan (with a majority Palestinian population), have refused to accept Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli negotiating team in Washington, D.C., is mulling another proposal: moving some of the Palestinian population to Indonesia, an archipelago spanning the Indian and Pacific Oceans with a large number of uninhabited islands that could prove suitable for resettlement.

There are roughly 2 million inhabitants of Gaza. Some portion — those that do not support Hamas — could possibly stay; the rest would be relocated rather than remaining in tents in Gaza for years as their homes, many of which have been damaged or destroyed in the war, are rebuilt.

Breitabrt News has asked the White House to comment on the proposal. No response has yet been received.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet President Trump at the White House later on Tuesday. He will be the first foreign leader to meet with President Trump since his inauguration.

