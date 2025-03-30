Hamas Tortures, Executes 22-Year-Old Palestinian Who Led Protests in Gaza

Hamas has tortured and executed a 22-year-old Palestinian who led protests against it in Gaza last week.

The Times of Israel reported:

Hamas operatives kidnapped, tortured and executed a 22-year-old Palestinian who participated in last week’s protests wave of protests against the terror group, according to his family.

Oday Nasser Al Rabay’s body was left in front of his family’s home over the weekend.

Many dozens were filmed participating in Rabay’s funeral procession earlier today, shouting “Hamas out!”

Protests are rare in Gaza, unless controlled or ordered by Hamas.

Al Jazeera — which typically sides with Hamas — reported on last week’s demonstrations by claiming that they demanded “an end to Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.”

However, the protests were, in fact, aimed at Hamas. The Jerusalem Post reported: “The demonstrations, which started in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, were certainly directed against the Israel-Hamas War. In extremely rare fashion, however, they also expressed direct rage at Hamas with slogans such as ‘Out, out, out! Hamas out!’”

