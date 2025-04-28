Report: Israeli Battlefield Innovations Strengthen U.S. Combat Capabilities

Israeli defense innovations continue to bolster the strength and effectiveness of the United States military, according to a new report by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), which details how battlefield-driven technologies developed by the Jewish State have reshaped American military capabilities for decades.

On Sunday, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) published a detailed analysis highlighting how Israeli military advancements have repeatedly enhanced U.S. warfighting strength. According to the report by urban warfare experts John Spencer and Liam Collins, Israel’s innovations, born of its intense security environment, have profoundly shaped American doctrine, weapons development, and battlefield survivability.

“From tank protection systems to artificial intelligence-powered warfare solutions, Israeli defense firms and research institutions have consistently delivered cutting-edge innovations that have found their way into the American military,” the authors note.

Battlefield Lessons

After the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the U.S. Department of Defense conducted 37 separate studies on the conflict, commissioning an extensive classified report that, as noted by INSS, identified Israeli battlefield successes as models for improving American military systems. These findings heavily influenced the development of the “Big Five” weapons platforms, including the Apache helicopter and Abrams tank, alongside the AirLand Battle doctrine that defined U.S. Cold War strategy.

Lifesaving Tools

Israeli ingenuity continues to shape critical aspects of U.S. military operations today, the report says. INSS points to battlefield lifesavers like the Israeli-developed Emergency Bandage, standard issue for American troops since the early 2000s, and armored D9 bulldozers, adapted for urban combat in Iraq following Israeli success in Gaza.

“The Emergency Bandage—a simple yet highly effective hemorrhage control dressing developed by an Israeli military medic—has saved countless American lives,” the authors state.

Tank Protection Breakthrough

Force protection technologies such as the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) — first battle-tested by Israel in 2011 and described in the report as “one of the most significant Israeli contributions to armored warfare” — have been adopted on U.S. M1 Abrams tanks to counter the growing threat of anti-tank missiles. According to the INSS analysis, Trophy’s integration marked a turning point in urban combat survivability, providing a crucial advantage as American forces train for increasingly complex battlefields.

Counter-IED Innovations

According to the INSS report, during the Iraq War the United States turned to Israeli expertise for solutions for dealing with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), drawing on Israel’s years of experience countering IED threats from Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli-developed systems, including early versions of vehicle-mounted microwave devices known as Dragon Spike and Dragon Spike II, were tested by U.S. forces in Iraq and at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, helping “jump-start” the U.S. military’s broader counter-IED efforts, the report states.

K9 Corps Lessons

Similarly, Israeli-developed canine operational tactics, refined through the IDF’s Oketz Unit, have influenced U.S. Special Operations Forces’ use of military working dogs in combat. The INSS report explains that Israeli handlers pioneered methods for training dogs to operate off-leash and beyond line of sight, scouting tunnel networks, booby-trapped corridors, and confined spaces too dangerous for human soldiers. These tactics have since informed U.S. doctrine in urban and subterranean warfare environments.

Underground Threats

The U.S.-Israeli defense partnership has extended into cutting-edge areas such as counter-tunnel technology, where cooperation has enhanced U.S. border security operations, especially against drug cartel tunnels along the southern border, the INSS study explains.

“Israel has pioneered cutting-edge counter-tunneling technologies, integrating ground-penetrating radar, seismic sensors, AI-driven detection systems, and rapid tunnel-neutralization techniques,” the authors note.

Airpower Evolution

The collaboration now reaches into airpower and future technologies, according to Spencer and Collins. The LITENING targeting pod, originally developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has enabled cost-effective drone defense strategies by being paired with precision rockets. Israeli modifications to the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter, including external ordnance carriage, have pushed the aircraft’s capabilities beyond its original U.S. specifications.

Laser Defense Future

Looking ahead, Israel’s Iron Beam system — a high-energy laser designed to neutralize drones and rockets — represents a promising breakthrough for American defense needs, the report highlights, especially against the rising threat of drone swarms. The U.S. military has already shown “strong interest” in this lower-cost, high-efficiency air defense solution.

AI Warfare Edge

Artificial intelligence-driven warfare is another critical frontier, the INSS report emphasizes. INSS notes Israeli AI innovations, including the CARMEL armored vehicle project and the Fire Weaver battle management system, have influenced U.S. efforts to integrate AI into battlefield command and control, loitering munitions, and cyber defense.

These technological advances, according to the report, reflect a broader pattern of U.S.–Israeli defense collaboration that continues to shape the future of warfare.

Spencer and Collins conclude that the U.S.–Israeli defense relationship is not just about technology transfer, but about “co-evolution,” with both nations advancing new capabilities together to secure their futures in an increasingly volatile world.

“As warfare evolves, the US–Israeli defense partnership will remain at the forefront of military innovation, ensuring both nations stay ahead of emerging threats and shape the battlefields of the future,” the report concludes.

In June 2024, Spencer, a retired United States Army major, noted that Israel’s hard-earned military lessons from urban combat against Hamas amid diverse modern warfare challenges are informing U.S. military doctrine — enhancing readiness, informing adaptations in tactical training, and helping “save American lives.”

At the same time, Israeli advances in defense, medicine, and technology continue to strengthen U.S. security, health innovation, and global competitiveness.