Houthis Step Up Attacks on Israel, Despite U.S. Ceasefire, Iran Talks

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up their attacks on Israel, firing three ballistic missiles in the last four days. Though all were intercepted by missile defenses, the pace of the attacks is a notable escalation.

Moreover, the attacks have come despite a Houthi ceasefire with the United States; ongoing talks between the U.S. and Iran on a possible nuclear deal; and Israeli reprisals at Yemen’s Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport.

The Houthis might frame their acceleration as a response to Israel’s renewed offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip — especially as the Houthis did not fire during the temporary ceasefire in Gaza earlier this year.

The Times of Israel noted:

The Houthis held their fire when a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas in January 2025. By that point, they had fired over 40 ballistic missiles and dozens of attack drones and cruise missiles at Israel, including one that killed a civilian and wounded several others in Tel Aviv in July, prompting Israel’s first strike in Yemen.