U.S.-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Opens Second Aid Site; 840,000 Meals in 2 Days

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the U.S.- and Israeli-backed alternative to United Nations (UN) aid agencies, opened a second site Wednesday without incident, delivering 840,000 meals across two days.

As Breitbart News reported exclusively on Tuesday, the first aid site opened successfully, as the U.S. and Israel seek aid mechanisms that are controlled by the UN, which is seen as cooperating with Hamas in Gaza.

The first day of operations on Tuesday was deemed a success, with Palestinians cheering the United States.

Some observers believe that the alternative aid effort marks the beginning of the political collapse of Hamas.

There were chaotic moments on Tuesday, but none on Wednesday. A statement from GHF reported:

Two GHF SDSs [Safe Distribution Sites] are fully operational: SDS1 and SDS3. Today, SDS3 distributed all available aid without incident – approximately 8 trucks worth. Across the two sites, approximately 14,550 food boxes have been distributed so far. Each box feeds 5.5 people for 3.5 days, totaling 840,262 meals. SDS1 was restocked with aid this morning and is reopening for aid delivery. The above figures do not include the aid yet to be distributed here. Operations will continue scaling across all 4 sites, with plans to build additional sites across Gaza in the weeks ahead.

Israel is reportedly aiming to take control of 75% of Gaza within two months as it roots out Hamas and its infrastructure. Northern Gaza will continue, for now, to remain within nominal Hamas control, and the UN will continue to run humanitarian aid missions there — though Israel claims that UN agencies continue to fail to collect truckloads of aid that are delivered across the border, and that Hamas steals much of what arrives.

