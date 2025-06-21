Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump on Saturday for the successful strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, saying it was a “bold decision” that showed the power of the United States.

“Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on X.

“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on Earth could do,” he continued:

History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons. His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace. President Trump and I often say ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. President Trump, I thank you, the people of Israel thank you, the forces of civilization thank you. God bless America, God bless Israel, and may God bless our unshakable alliance, our unbreakable faith.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump revealed the United States had just completed attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, per Breitbart News.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” the president stated.

The news comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched huge airstrikes on the Iranian regime’s leaders, its military, nuclear sites, and refineries last week.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) commended the airmen serving the United States, intelligence staff, Trump, and national security staff regarding Saturday’s strikes, according to Breitbart News.

He added that “As long as Iran was able to access and conduct activities at Fordow, they could still rush to build a nuclear arsenal. Tonight’s actions have gone far in foreclosing that possibility, and countering the apocalyptic threat posed by an Iranian nuclear arsenal.”