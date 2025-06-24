Reports: Iran Fires Missiles in Immediate Violation of Ceasefire, Israel to ‘Respond with Force’

Iran reportedly launched a barrage of missiles at Israel early Tuesday morning more than two hours after the ceasefire came into effect. Tehran has denied the allegation it launched the strike.

AP reports sirens sounded in northern Israel and explosions could be heard as Israeli air defenses responded and commanders said the country “will respond with force.”

“Two missiles were launched from Iran and they were intercepted,” a military official told AFP on condition of anonymity, with the army saying people could leave shelters around 15 minutes after the first alert.

Iran’s ISNA news agency says reports Iran fired missiles at Israel after the ceasefire took effect were false, The Times of Israel reports.

According to the IDF, two missiles were fired after the start of the ceasefire, setting off sirens in the north.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran had “completely violated” the ceasefire between Israel and Iran by launching missiles.

Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets in Tehran.

According to Israel’s emergency services, there were no injuries in the missiles launched towards Israel after the ceasefire started as Tehran acted against other regional states.

Overnight, just before the ceasefire began, Israel launched more than 100 munitions targeting dozens of sites in Tehran, including missile launchers.

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” after 12 days of ongoing war between the two countries.

More to come…