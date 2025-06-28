Israeli Family Group Urges Marco Rubio to Make a Deal to Free 50 Remaining Hostages from Gaza

The families of remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas appeared to be making a full court press with officials and lawmakers this week by urging the release of all the captives in Gaza, hoping to capitalize on President Donald Trump’s success with the Iran-Israel ceasefire in the 12 day war.

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first official meeting in Washington D.C. with the group, known as the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

“True victory in Gaza will only be realized when all the hostages return home,” Rubio reportedly told the group.

In the meeting, Rubio, who also serves as the president’s National Security Adviser, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to securing the release of all 50 remaining hostages, according to a press release from the forum.

Posting as Bring Them Home Now on X, the forum also has a website with a counter that tracks the hostages’ days in captivity. The lobbying group was formed after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel when more than 300 were kidnapped.

The statement X expressed the forum’s message to the secretary for the Trump administration:

The families emphasized that this is a critical window of opportunity to bring all 50 hostages home in one comprehensive deal — with no phases or partial agreements. They expressed trust in the Trump administration to act with urgency and determination.

“We’ve waited long enough,” they added. “It’s time to make brave decisions and bring all our loved ones back — all at once.”

Rubio emphasized to the group that the United States has already demonstrated its ability to lead significant initiatives in the Middle East. He said that Israel has achieved victories in Iran and Lebanon and is capable of defeating Hamas as well, according to the statement.

Rubio’s wife, Jeanette, and son, Anthony, were also at the meeting, Fox News reported.

Earlier this week, hostage families demonstrated outside Congress, distributing flyers with the faces of the remaining hostages to some 150 lawmakers, the Jerusalem Post reported. They also called upon President Donald Trump to make a deal securing the hostages’ release.

The forum later said in a statement, “The ceasefire agreement must expand to include Gaza; we call on the government to engage in urgent negotiations that will bring home all the hostages and end the war. Those who can achieve a ceasefire with Iran can also end the war in Gaza.”