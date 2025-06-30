Israel: Peace with Syria, Lebanon — but Golan Heights not Negotiable

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar revealed Monday on CNBC that Israel is, in fact, seeking a peace deal that includes Syria and Lebanon — but would not negotiate away the Golan Heights.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. and Israel are considering a large-scale peace plan for the Middle East in the aftermath of the victory over Iran in the 12 Day War. Peace with Syria is reported to be part of the deal.

Israel confirmed that part, at least, of the plan on Monday.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday said that Israel is interested in establishing official diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon during a press conference.

Sa’ar added that regarding Syria, Israel will not negotiate the Golan Heights in any peace agreement.