Apple Opens Web and App Stores in Saudi Arabia, Retails Stores Planned for 2026

Apple rolled out a website and iPhone app in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, taking its first steps toward major retail operations in the Kingdom. Tuesday also marked the first time Apple has offered service and support in Arabic.

Apple’s digital storefront is intended as the precursor to opening seven physical retail stores in Saudi Arabia next year.

One of the first retail stores will be located in the city of Diriyah, a 15th-Century city recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site because it was the first capital of the Saudi Dynasty. Diriyah is the subject of a “giga-project” launched in 2023 to renovate the city as a major tourist destination and cultural hub.

The digital store offers most of the services Apple provides for customers in the United States, including made-to-order Mac computers, financing for purchases, and a personalized shopping experience, plus a few unique perks for the Saudi market, such as engraving services for Apple products in Arabic.

The site also includes an Apple Education Store, where students, parents, and teachers can buy Apple computers and tablets with educational pricing.

The National noted that brick-and-mortar retail stores remain a major element of Apple’s sales strategy, especially when expanding into new markets. Apple has four stores in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first dating back to 2011, and plans to open a fifth later this year.

The only other Middle Eastern nation where Apple currently has a retail presence is Turkey, where the company has three outlets in the city of Istanbul.