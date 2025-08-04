Report: Netanyahu Decides on Full Re-occupation of Gaza Strip

The announcement comes after months of talks in Doha between Hamas, Israel, and mediators to reach a ceasefire-hostage deal.

Occupation would give Israel complete control of movements in Gaza, at the risk of exposure to enemy fire.

The new policy of the Israeli government is sure to draw criticism, but it is also entirely consisted with U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement in February that the U.S. would “own” Gaza, later modified to suggest the U.S. would take over after Israel had done the fighting and cleared Hamas’s terrorists and infrastructure.

Hamas has been emboldened by recent French, British, and Canadian declarations of support for a Palestinian state — which in turn, has helped derail hostage negotiations.

Israel pulled out of Gaza completely in 2005, but has been forced to return in war after war, after Hamas turned the area into a terrorist launching base.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: file