IDF Kills Senior Houthi Leaders; Targets Hamas Spox Abu Obeida

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Saturday that the so-called Houthi “prime minister” and several other senior Houthi leaders had been killed in an airstrike last week in Yemen’s capital city, Sana’a.

The IDF said in a statement:

On Thursday, the IAF, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck a facility that hosted dozens of senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime. Among the senior officials present at the site during the strike was the Houthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, who was eliminated in the strike, along with additional senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime. At the facility were senior officials responsible for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel, along with other key Senior Houthi officials. The strike was made possible by seizing an intelligence opportunity and completing a rapid operational cycle, which took place within a few hours. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians, just as it operates and will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip and all additional arenas.

In addition, Israeli media reported on Sunday that the IDF had targeted notorious Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida in an airstrike on Gaza City.

It was not confirmed whether the strike had been successful, though Saudi media outlets, quoted by Israeli outlets, said that Obeida — a cult figure among Palestinians — was dead.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.