IDF Prepares for Second, Decisive Phase of Attack on Hamas in Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for the second and decisive phase of its attack on the final Hamas positions in Gaza City, in an operation that has been dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots II.”

The military has called up 60,000 reservists for the ground attack, which aims to complete the destruction of Hamas — and, if possible, to rescue any of the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages (28 are believed dead).

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told troops on Tuesday that the military would not accept “anything less than decisive victory” over the terrorist organization. Separately, the IDF organized a series of combat drills among the reservists, both in open and urban settings, to prepare them for their missions in northern Gaza.

The IDF is also preparing to evacuate thousands of Palestinian civilians to humanitarian areas within the Gaza Strip further south, moving them out of harm’s way so that the military can target Hamas more safely.

There have been reports in recent days that the first phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots made several mistakes — including supplying humanitarian aid, which was stolen by Hamas and used to replenish its supplies. Israel came under intense pressure to provide more aid after fake reports of starving children.

There is also reportedly internal dissent within the senior levels of government, as Zamir reportedly has pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a partial hostage deal that Hamas had once rejected but has now embraced after weeks of unrelenting military pressure.

A left-wing protest movement, which was dormant in the months after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks, has risen again in the name of releasing the hostages. Several hundred reservists have vowed publicly not to report for duty in the war.

The dissent represents something of a victory for the late Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida, killed by the IDF last week, who reportedly tried to manipulate Israeli public opinion as a way of thwarting the Israeli military.

