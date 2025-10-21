Report: Arab, Muslim Nations Are Afraid to Face Hamas in Gaza

Arab and Muslim nations that are expected to contribute to a peacekeeping force in Gaza are reportedly afraid to face Hamas, due to the group’s ferocity and the perception of appearing to be occupiers.

That’s the report from the New York Times, which noted Tuesday that despite support generally in the Arab and Muslim world for President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for a Gaza ceasefire, there has been little help forthcoming in the creation of the international force that is meant to patrol Gaza instead of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Times reported:

[T]he countries that might make up that force are skittish about committing soldiers who could potentially come into direct conflict with Hamas while it is still an armed group, diplomats and other people familiar with the deliberations say. …