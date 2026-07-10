A voluptuous Brazilian model and social media influencer has died after falling from the 27th floor of a Dubai skyscraper.

The cause of the fall remains a mystery, and the death of 27-year-old Kauana Bilhar is now the subject of a police investigation, the Daily Mail reported.

Bilhar had amassed an impressive online following with her modeling and travel content.

According to the British tabloid, authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and have not ruled out the possibility of an accident, suicide, homicide, or “femicide,” a murder classification based on gender.

Her mother, Darla Bilhar, confirmed her death this week.

‘”There are no words capable of expressing the magnitude of the longing you left behind,” the mother said. “Today you are no longer by my side as I dreamed, but you will live forever within me.”

The mother is reportedly now in Dubai to follow the investigation and arrange for her daughter’s body to be returned to Brazil.

The model had accumulated nearly 22,000 followers on Instagram.

“In one of her final social media posts, Kauana celebrated her engagement to partner Barbara Abrantes,” the Mail reported, adding that she posted that on June 25, which is believed to be her last on social media.

The exact date of the Brazilian model’s death has not been made available.

Kauana’s case is not the first mysterious female death as the result of falling from a building in the ostentatious city within the United Arab Emirates.

A Ukrainian model went missing after a party in March 2025 and was found with severe injuries dumped by the side of a Dubai road, according to news outlets.

Maria Kovalchuk, who was 20, had been reported “missing for eight days after telling friends she had been invited to a party at a hotel.”

The Mail reported:

An investigation revealed that she sustained ‘serious injuries’ after she entered a ‘restricted construction site alone’ and fell from an undisclosed height, officials say. Kovalchuk disappeared after she was set attend [sic] a party with ‘two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modelling business,’ according to several Ukrainian media reports.

It has not been reported why Bilhar, the model in the latest case, was in Dubai.

“Femicide” is defined as the intentional murder by men of women because of their gender, driven by power, control, and hatred of femininity.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.