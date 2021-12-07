Iowa Republican Party Slams Cindy Axne for Campaigning with ‘Squad’ Member

In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa., speaks to constituents about her vote on the USMCA trade deal in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Axne is running for reelection on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexandra Jaffe, File)
AP Photo/Alexandra Jaffe
Jacob Bliss

The Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann slammed the state’s lone congressional Democrat, Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), for campaigning with so-called “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) at an event.

“Cindy Axne is finally showing her true colors and campaigning with radical Squad member Ayanna Pressley, a leader in the national Defund the Police movement,” Kaufmann said in a statement ahead of a virtual town hall event in Polk County, Iowa, where Pressley is set to headline, joined by Axne.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), speaks while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listen during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on four progressive Democratic congresswomen, saying if they're not happy in the United States "they can leave." (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Squad members U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) listen during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

“Congresswoman Cindy Axne will also make remarks and help to inspire even more women to run for office and become involved in campaigns,” the event website said.

“For years now, Axne has tried to fool Iowans into believing she is a moderate. However, Iowans know the Democrat Party has changed,” the Republican chairman added. “There are no moderates left, just ones who lie about their agenda and ones who are honest about their hatred for our country and its values. Iowans deserve to know Pressley’s record.”

 

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Chairman Jeff Kaufmann speaking at the Iowa Republican Party’s 2015 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

“Pressley is an avid supporter of defunding our police, she has called for rioters to target GOP officials, and wants to ‘restructure’ our country. None of these are Iowa values, yet Cindy Axne will campaign with her and use the money to continue her deceptive lies,” he concluded.

However, this event would not be the first time Axne has been aligned with “squad” members.

In July, Axne was caught during a town hall “gushing” over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC, tweeted a video of Axne saying Ocasio-Cortez is a smart person, and she has had a lot of conversations with her about the Green New Deal.

In September, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that vulnerable House members such as Axne are her “best friends” when it comes to policymaking.

ANKENY, IOWA - JANUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (L) is joined by Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) during a town hall meeting inside the John Deere Exhibition Hall at the FFA Enrichment Center January 25, 2020 in Ankeny, Iowa. While three of the top-polling Democratic presidential candidates are U.S. Senators and must be in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Biden continues to campaign across Iowa ahead of its all-important February 03 caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is joined by Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) during a town hall meeting inside the John Deere Exhibition Hall at the FFA Enrichment Center January 25, 2020, in Ankeny, Iowa. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“These are all people who want to deliver on the entirety of the Democratic agenda, and these are people who are in very tough districts,” Jayapal said.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.

