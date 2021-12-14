Republican candidates in the Nevada gubernatorial race lead the incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in the polls less than a year from the election.

A poll from a Republican polling firm, OnMessage Inc., revealed that two Republican candidates, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Dean Heller — a former senator and one-time Nevada Secretary of State — show a sizable lead against Sisolak when facing him one-on-one.

Lombardo displayed a ten-point lead over Sisolak, showing 51 percent to 41 percent in the polls when the respondents were asked which candidate they would vote for in the 2022 gubernatorial election if the election was held today.

Heller displayed a six-point lead over Sisolak, showing 49 percent to 43 percent in the polls when the respondents were asked the same question.

The OnMessage poll released Monday was conducted between November 16 and 18. The survey questioned 600 likely voters in the state and had a margin of error of +/- four percentage points.

However, since October, Sisolak’s poll numbers are down as the Nevada Independent poll showed him leading Heller, but within the four-point margin of error and in a virtual tie with Lombardo.

The poll showed Sisolak and Heller at 45.8 percent to 43.3 percent, respectively, in addition to Sisolak and Lombardo at 44.9 percent to 44.4 percent, respectively.

At the time, the Independent noted that the results from this poll should be a sign for the Democrats in Nevada, making Nevada an actual swing state since 2016, when the Democrats won the majority of the “top-line races in the state.”

“Nevada is and will be a competitive battleground state. It was in 2018, it was in 2020, and it will be in 2022,” John Anzalone, the governor’s pollster, told Politico. “It will be a very competitive race that we are not taking for granted.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.