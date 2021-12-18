Republicans lead Democrats by six points on a generic ballot and are gaining momentum less than a year away from the 2022 midterm elections next November.

The most recent Scott Rasmussen/RMG Research, Inc. poll showed that 44 percent of registered voters would support a generic Republican on the ballot if the election were held today, compared to the 38 percent who would support the generic Democrat. Nine percent said they “would not vote,” while another ten percent said they were “not sure.”

In recent months, generic Republicans have dominated in the polls. In the Scott Rasmussen/RMG Research, Inc. poll from November, generic Republicans led generic Democrats by three points, 38 percent to 35 percent.

In October, three of the company’s four polls showed generic Republicans leading generic Democrats by only one point. The fourth showed the generic Republicans and the generic Democrats even.

The results are consistent with Gallup’s party affiliation data. In April, the data showed that Democrats had a five-point advantage in party affiliation, but that had reversed by November, when Republicans had a four-point advantage. Independent voters grew from 40 percent to 41 percent.

Scottrasmussen.com explained the decline in support for Democrats:

The decline in support for Democrats likely has many causes. In terms of legislation, the president’s Build Back Better plan is weighed down by a large number of extraordinarily unpopular provisions. Additionally, Democrats are seen as a bigger threat to democracy than Republicans. In their push for election reform, Democrats have sought legislation to outlaw three election reforms that are supported by more than 80 percent of voters. Beyond specific legislation, there are many broader concerns. Most voters recognize that, compared to pre-pandemic numbers, there are far fewer Americans with a job these days. Politically, this is a very challenging issue for Democrats. Two-thirds of voters say economic issues are more important than cultural issues. Yet only 37% believe that Democratic politicians and activists are primarily interested in economic issues.

The poll, conducted December 8–10, asked 1,200 registered voters for their responses. No margin of error was given.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.