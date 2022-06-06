President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are suffering on the midterm issues that are most important to voters, such as the economy, inflation, and gas prices, a Sunday ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed.
The issues that are most important to voters are:
- Economy 51 percent
- Inflation 51 percent
- Gas prices 48 percent
- Gun violence 43 percent
- Abortion 41 percent
- Crime 36 percent
- Immigration 32 percent
- Global Warming 25 percent
- Ukrainian war 22 percent
- Chinese coronavirus 20 percent
Throughout Biden’s presidency, voters have endured 40-year-high inflation, supply chain woes, record-high gas prices, a rash of mass shootings, a new war in Ukraine, and rising crime rates.
Biden’s approval ratings on most of these crises are well under 50 percent:
- Economy 37 percent
- Inflation 28 percent
- Gas prices 27 percent
- Gun violence 37 percent
- Abortion 41 percent
- Crime 38 percent
- Immigration 37 percent
- Global warming 43 percent
- Ukrainian war 46 percent
- Chinese coronavirus 56 percent
The poll sampled 542 adults from June 3-4 with a margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage points.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
