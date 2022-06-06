President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are suffering on the midterm issues that are most important to voters, such as the economy, inflation, and gas prices, a Sunday ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed.

The issues that are most important to voters are:

Economy 51 percent Inflation 51 percent Gas prices 48 percent Gun violence 43 percent Abortion 41 percent Crime 36 percent Immigration 32 percent Global Warming 25 percent Ukrainian war 22 percent Chinese coronavirus 20 percent

Throughout Biden’s presidency, voters have endured 40-year-high inflation, supply chain woes, record-high gas prices, a rash of mass shootings, a new war in Ukraine, and rising crime rates.

Biden’s approval ratings on most of these crises are well under 50 percent:

Economy 37 percent Inflation 28 percent Gas prices 27 percent Gun violence 37 percent Abortion 41 percent Crime 38 percent Immigration 37 percent Global warming 43 percent Ukrainian war 46 percent Chinese coronavirus 56 percent

The poll sampled 542 adults from June 3-4 with a margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage points.

