Katie Hobbs, the Democrat candidate for Arizona governor, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, which requires candidates they endorse to reject or return contributions from law enforcement organizations.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona (PPAA), the political arm of Planned Parenthood, requires candidates in the Grand Canyon state to either reject or return contributions made by law enforcement organizations in order to obtain their endorsement.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona has endorsed several candidates, including Katie Hobbs.

"Planned Parenthood Arizona is requiring candidates to either reject or return contributions from law enforcement organizations to receive an endorsement.”@katiehobbs sold out Arizona's Law Enforcement officers to win Planned Parenthood's support. And now she's lying about it. pic.twitter.com/3O0dlPbYs0 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) August 17, 2022

Chris Love, who was previously the board chair of PPAA, said in a tweet that “We’ve been very clear that in (an) environment where police will enforce abortion bans we are looking for candidates who would stand up to attempts to stifle reform (of) our criminal justice system. Donations from law enforcement stop progress,”

Meanwhile, crime statistics, compiled by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, show that both homicide and aggravated assault have been on the rise in Arizona’s capital city of Phoenix. From January 1 to June 30 of 2022 there have been 113 homicides as compared to 90 during the same time frame in 2021.

There have also been 4,596 aggravated assaults during the six month span in 2022, while 4,384 aggravated assaults were recorded during the same time frame in 2021.

The Arizona Sun Times reported that Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has been endorsed by law enforcement. The outlet cited a press release that read “Republican Kari Lake has just been endorsed by the Arizona Police Association,” before going on to say that “Kari Lake has pledged to support Arizona’s police officers and give them the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”

The release also noted that Lake has “a bold, game-changing plan to secure our southern border to stop the flow of crime and drugs plaguing Arizona.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.