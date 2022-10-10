Republican Blake Masters called Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly a “rubber stamp for Biden’s failed agenda” in an interview with Fox News.

“You know, I think we had a good debate, I think Arizona and saw a pretty clear contrast between incumbent Senator Mark Kelly who’s just been a rubber stamp for Biden’s failed agenda,” Masters remarked in an interview on Fox News.

“Of course, it’s indefensible. I expected him to struggle to defend it. And he did,” Masters continued.

The Trump endorsed candidate went on to say, “All I had to do, Maria, was go out there and tell the truth and explain to the people how Mr. Kelly has kept our border wide open, how his votes for all the crazy trillions of dollars in spending have caused inflation.”

Masters also contended, “I think we had him on the ropes a little bit. And I think it’s a huge vibe shift and momentum shift here in our campaign.”

Masters also spoke to the importance of his race, remarking, “We’ve got 30 days, but I do think we’re gonna have the resources. We need this race. I think it’s going to be vote number 51 In the US Senate, so it could not be more important.”

During the debate, Masters blasted incumbent Mark Kelly for voting against hiring 18,000 new border patrol agents but voting in favor of hiring 87,000 new IRS agents during an unprecedented border crisis.

Mark Kelly, who has repeatedly voted against border security measures, lied about this record during his opening statement, falsely claiming that he has stood up against the Democratic Party in favor of border security.

In actuality Kelly voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety.

In May of the same year, Kelly voted against border security again, this time voting against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from cancelling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated. Kelly similarly opposed border security again in August.

The Democrat incumbent has voted with Joe Biden’s priorities over 94 percent of the time.

